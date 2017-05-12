Xbox One S Bundle: Fifa 17, Prey, Gears of War 4, Halo 5 for £249

British summer weather is notoriously unreliable, so you’ll need a decent gaming setup for those assured rainy days. Here’s an Xbox deal you won’t want to miss.

GAME is selling an Xbox One S bundle with four games – including Fifa 17 – for just £249.99. That’s not bad considering that the Fifa 17 bundle usually costs that much on its own.

But with GAME’s deal, you’l also get Prey, Gears of War 4, and Halo 5, making this a serious winner for anyone who manages to bag the bundle. There’s also free delivery to boot.

The Xbox One S features 500GB of built-in storage, and can play 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray videos, as well as stream 4K and High Dynamic Range content – assuming you’ve got a requisite 4K HDR TV to play that content back.

We gave the Xbox One S a respectable 4/5 score in our review, praising the console’s small size, 4K game upscaling, cheap price for a 4K Blu-ray player, HDR compatibility, and the improved, grippy controller. Here’s our verdict:

"The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there's the 4K output: although it's upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you'll get from a console."

"But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer."

We’ve also reviewed the games in the bundle:

Fifa 17 (4/5): "FIFA 17 is another strong entry in the iconic series, and one that looks to lay the groundwork for future titles by switching to a new engine. The hyper-realistic graphics are great, with facial expressions finally helping players look more than mannequins."

Prey (4/5): "I thoroughly recommend Prey, particularly to those who even remotely enjoyed Dishonored or BioShock – there's plenty here that will attract attention. It's a great game."

Gears of War 4 (4.5/5): "Gears Of War 4 does everything required to get the franchise roadie-running into 2016 without losing what made it so good to begin with. One of the best games on the Xbox One."

Halo 5 (4/5): "The exceptional high points and brilliant multiplayer make it a must-play for just about anyone with an Xbox One, but it's going to be a long time before we'll know if 343 has made the right choices here or taken Halo down a path that's best not travelled."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.