Xbox One has new controller options today, including sweet 90s-style pads

Microsoft’s Xbox One pad is perhaps the peak of modern controller design, but retro gaming is a really big deal at the moment.

Hyperkin is offering Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers the chance to enjoy current-gen games with a pad inspired by the beloved Super Nintendo and the Sega Megadrive 16-bit consoles.

The officially licensed X91 ’90s-style’ controller promises retro design, modern ergonomics and a premium build for the affordable price of $29.99. There’s a 9-foot cable (it’s not wireless) and offers vibration feedback.

The Hyperkin X91 is released on February 21 and is now available for pre-order and is available in white, red and black.

Microsoft also outed a pair of new color options for the official Xbox One Wireless Controllers, which will be released early this month.

They’re named Ocean Shadow and Winter Forces. We’re all in on the Ocean Shadow version, which starts off as a matte black top that fades into metallic blue.

The Winter Forces version, with its patchy camouflage look, is a little less attractive.

