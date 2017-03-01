Xbox One and Project Scorpio gaining mixed reality support in 2018

Microsoft has announced that mixed reality experiences will be coming to the Xbox One family and the forthcoming Project Scorpio console in 2018.

At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday the firm revealed the Acer Mixed Reality Development Edition headset will be shipping to developers new month in preparation for the rollout of MR experiences on Windows PCs.

However, in a blog post on Wednesday, Microsoft confirmed plans are expanding beyond desktop and HoloLens to include present and future games consoles.

That means the Xbox One, Xbox One S and Project Scorpio support is coming.

“We’re also excited to share that Windows Mixed Reality experiences will light up on other devices over time, beyond desktop and Microsoft HoloLens,” wrote Alex Kipman, Microsoft Technical Fellow on a company blog.

“Our plan is to bring mixed reality content to the Xbox One family of devices, including Project Scorpio, in 2018.”

Today’s announcement follows October's news Microsoft would be partnering with manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo on a range of headsets for Windows Mixed Reality-ready PCs.

The specifications for the Acer headset (pictured above for the first time) being sent to developers are as follows:

Two high-resolution liquid crystal displays at 1440 x 1440

Display refresh rate up to 90 Hz (native)

Built-in audio out and microphone support through 3.5mm jack

Single cable with HDMI 2.0 (display) and USB 3.0 (data) for connectivity.

Microsoft also shared a video promoting some of the possibilities unlocked by mixed reality endeavors, but didn't say how much the Acer headset would cost, or when it would be available to consumers.

