Xbox Live, Outlook, OneDrive and Skype users suffer as Microsoft reports sign-in woes

Microsoft has suffered another widespread outage preventing users from signing into a number of its online portals.

Xbox Live, Outlook, Office 365, OneDrive and Skype users (among others) reported the inability to sign into their Microsoft accounts for a period on Tuesday evening, with some issues still ongoing.

On its Xbox Live service status page, some features (“signing in; creating, managing, or recovering an account; search”) remain limited as Microsoft engineers work to resolve the problems.

“Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems finding previously-purchased content or purchasing new content. Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience,” the post read.

After more widespread issues earlier on Tuesday, the Office Service Portal now reports full health for Outlook.com, but says some users “are unable to access their OneDrive content,” after signing in.

Although largely resolved by late Tuesday evening, this is the second time in a month such issues have befallen Microsoft customers. Earlier in March some account holders were unable to access key services for around an hour.

At the time of writing my personal Skype, Outlook.com and OneDrive content is all accessible and there were no problems signing in.

