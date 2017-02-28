Xbox Game Pass subscription service introduced by Microsoft

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Pass, a new monthly subscription service that offers hundreds of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles.

The new service will allow players to download an extensive of library of games directly to their Xbox One for just $9.99 a month.

Writing on Xbox Wire, Phil Spencer confirmed that Xbox Game Pass will launch in Spring 2017, rolling out first to members of the Xbox Insider programme later today with a limited number of titles.

“With great games from top industry publishers such as 2K, 505 Games, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Capcom, Codemasters, Deep Silver, Focus Home Interactive, SEGA, SNK CORPORATION, THQ Nordic GmbH, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft Studios, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and you will always find something exciting to play across a variety of genres. Some of the fan-favorite titles coming to Xbox Game Pass when it launches to the broader Xbox community later this spring include Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, NBA 2K16 and SoulCalibur II.”

Presumably a direct competitor to services like PlayStation Now, Xbox Game Pass will supersede bandwidth problems associated with the former by storing each game directly on your console.

The service will take full advantage of Xbox One’s backwards compatibility feature by offering a number of titles from older platforms, some of which have already been revealed.

Members of the service will also have the option to purchase games and downloadable content at a special discount, much like the benefits offered by EA Access.

This is a clever move by Microsoft, and will provide those with their eyes on Project Scorpio a bulky library of titles to sink into later this year. Time will tell whether the service is hiding any restrictions beneath its very generous asking price.

