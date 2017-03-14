Xbox at 15: Relive the original trailers in one great video

Today is the 15th birthday of the original Xbox, which is a sobering cue for long-time gamers to stop for a second and contemplate how really, really old they’ve got.

It’s also an excuse to jump aboard the nostalgia train, which is why we recommend that anyone with even a hint of fondness for old Grandfather Xbox watches the original trailers back-to-back in this one amazing video.

It’s a 47-minute long mash-up of trailers and intros for classic games like Halo: Combat Evolved, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, The Simpsons: Hit and run and Half-Life 2. If you stay long enough, you even get to relive the catchy intro to the action-adventure flick Grabbed by the Ghoulies.

Check it out:

The original Xbox was launched in March 2002, and was Microsoft’s first offering to the console world, holding its own alongside the Playstation 2, Sega Dreamcast and Nintendo’s Gamecube. It lasted just over 3 years in the UK and reached sales of around 24 million consoles in May 2006 before Microsoft rebooted it as the Xbox 360, and then later the Xbox One as we know it today.

While its lifespan was short, the original Xbox laid the foundations for one of the biggest gaming brands in the world, and made history as the first American-built console to hit the shelves after the Atari Jaguar was laid to rest in 1996.

What's your favourite gaming console? Let us know in the comments.