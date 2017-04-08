WWW 2K18: Everything we know

2017 will once again see a new entry in 2K's popular WWE gaming series. Last year’s outing proved to be a surprising improvement, building upon its mechanics with an unbelievable roster of superstars both old and new. Of course, there’s always room for betterment. Despite showing a gradual improvement each year, WWE 2K18 could still do plenty to refine and innovate upon the existing formula. WWE 2K18 will no doubt surface at E3 2017 to showcase gameplay and announce a release date.

TrustedReviews has put together our personal wishlist for WWE 2K18 alongside all the latest news including trailers, gameplay, preorder info and more. So, be sure to bookmark this page to keep up with all the regular updates!

What is WWE 2K18?

With WrestleMania 33 now well and truly behind us, it’s time to start thinking about what this year’s entry in the fan favourite series will bring to the table. Suplex City mayor Brock Lesnar and returning legend Bill Goldberg dominated 2K17, so we’ll certainly need a new wrestler to act as the cover superstar for the annual bout of spectacular violence. We'd love to see a big current start like Finn Balor, AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura standing in the spotlight this year.

WWE 2K18 Release Date – When is it coming out?

Each yearly release normally comes around the same time, with 2K17 launching on October 11, 2016 for PS4, PS3, Xbox One and Xbox 360. We assume the same platforms and time period will apply for 2K18.

WWE 2K18 Wishlist – What we want to see

The return of Showcase Mode

The removal of Showcase Mode from WWE 2K17 was a perplexing decision. Previously it provided passionate fans a way to relive their favourite wrestling bouts complete with some wonderfully developed packages showing the feuds in all their glory.

Triple H vs Shawn Michaels and CM Punk vs John Cena are just some of the memorable rivalries depicted in past games. The potential storylines this mode could pursue are almost never-ending. 2K could even take fan suggestions as downloadable content later down the line.

A more satisfying career mode

Working your way from the WWE performance centre all the way to the WrestleMania main event was a satisfying yet arduous task in past career modes. Unfortunately hampered by the fact that creating custom wrestlers was a painfully slow experience thanks to constant loading screens and counter-intuitive menus. We want to see improvements to career with wider match types, better feuds and the addition of dialogue options to give your virtual fighter a meaningful personality beyond their stoic appearance.

Plenty of different eras

Speaking of variety, it’d be amazing if the career mode gave us the opportunity to relive classic time periods from World Wrestling Entertainment. The Golden Age, Attitude, Ruthless Aggression and more could be retrofitted into a variety of gameplay variants. WWE 2K17’s playable roster already had enough athletes to fit such a historic feature, and it’d no doubt infatuate old-school fans looking to relive their wrestling memories.

Pick our own commentary

WWE 2K’s ringside commentary has always felt a little unnatural and stilted. After several matches it was normal to be subjected to a repetitive barrage of lines that hardly felt original. This could be remedied by offering additional options and letting us customise them ourselves. Having the option to pick between a list of beloved personalities to call our matches would be awesome, especially if it differed depending on the shows you happened to be present on.

What’s on your wishlist for WWE 2K18? Let us know in the comments.