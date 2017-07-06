WWE 2K18 release date, roster, gameplay, wishlist and all the latest news

What’s on your wishlist for WWE 2K18? Let us know in the comments.

WWE 2K’s ringside commentary has always felt a little unnatural and stilted. After several matches it was normal to be subjected to a repetitive barrage of lines that hardly felt original. This could be remedied by offering additional options and letting us customise them ourselves. Having the option to pick between a list of beloved personalities to call our matches would be awesome, especially if it differed depending on the shows you happened to be present on.

Speaking of variety, it’d be amazing if the career mode gave us the opportunity to relive classic time periods from World Wrestling Entertainment. The Golden Age, Attitude, Ruthless Aggression and more could be retrofitted into a variety of gameplay variants. WWE 2K17’s playable roster already had enough athletes to fit such a historic feature, and it’d no doubt infatuate old-school fans looking to relive their wrestling memories.

Working your way from the WWE performance centre all the way to the WrestleMania main event was a satisfying yet arduous task in past career modes. Unfortunately hampered by the fact that creating custom wrestlers was a painfully slow experience thanks to constant loading screens and counter-intuitive menus. We want to see improvements to career with wider match types, better feuds and the addition of dialogue options to give your virtual fighter a meaningful personality beyond their stoic appearance.

Triple H vs Shawn Michaels and CM Punk vs John Cena are just some of the memorable rivalries depicted in past games. The potential storylines this mode could pursue are almost never-ending. 2K could even take fan suggestions as downloadable content later down the line.

The removal of Showcase Mode from WWE 2K17 was a perplexing decision. Previously it provided passionate fans a way to relive their favourite wrestling bouts complete with some wonderfully developed packages showing the feuds in all their glory.

· Road to Glory Mode Debut: An all-new mode lets players compete against others, using their MyPLAYER characters, in a quest to qualify for WWE pay-per-view events;

· MyCAREER: A brand new MyCAREER experience incorporates a new story and a free-roaming backstage area that enable MyPLAYER characters to interact with other WWE Superstars and help direct the narrative;

2K has announced the suite of features coming in WWE 2K18 in a press release. Take a look at what's to come:

"In determining who truly represents WWE 2K18 to the fullest extent, there was one obvious answer: Seth Freakin Rollins," Chris Snyder, 2K Sports' marketing boss, said in a statement.

Seth Rollins has been announced as the official cover star of WWE 2K18. The architect looks awfully menacing on the boxart, which you can check out below:

WWE 2K18 is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on October 17. It hasn't been listed for PS3, Xbox 360 or PC.

With WrestleMania 33 now well and truly behind us, it’s time to start thinking about what this year’s entry in the fan favourite series will bring to the table. Suplex City mayor Brock Lesnar and returning legend Bill Goldberg dominated 2K17, so we’ll certainly need a new wrestler to act as the cover superstar for the annual bout of spectacular violence. We'd love to see a big current start like Finn Balor, AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura standing in the spotlight this year.

TrustedReviews has put together our personal wishlist for WWE 2K18 alongside all the latest news including trailers, gameplay, preorder info and more. So, be sure to bookmark this page to keep up with all the regular updates!

Despite steadily improving, WWE 2K18 could still do plenty to refine and innovate upon the existing formula. And now, we finally have a cover star and release date.

Last year’s WWE outing was a solid improvement for the series, building upon its mechanics with an unbelievably strong roster of superstars. Of course, there’s always room for betterment.

Mark Smith April 8, 2017, 6:24 pm My wish list

1. Give the option of using the old button mashing kick out system (a lot of people complain about these new pins systems) and no i dont mean the crap version they put in for submissions this year 2. Bring back multiplayer career mode like the old days where you and friends can sit and play career mode together 3. Try and stop all these same matches week in and week out in career mode (i swear one time i faced the same dude for 2 months straight 4. Improved connecting moves (seriously go play career mode and have corner spear or superman punch or brogue kick as finisher 98% of the time it will never connect and get reversed LOL) 5. one that will never be done is STOP THE DLC we already pay x amount for the game (i never brought dlc cause i feel ripped off) 6. Take out the energy bar this isnt street fighter this is a wresting game

Bundy April 13, 2017, 1:50 pm and the most wanted mode for years... GM MODE!!

Jailyn Johnson April 19, 2017, 1:12 pm My wish list for xbox 360 is

1. wwe 2k showcase or road to wrestlemania

2. casket matches and buried alive matches

3. have more entrances for the ones with 2 belts at the same time like not just randy orton, stone cold, and the rock entrance

4. when reigns does his spear in the corner they should have him do the roar then spear and same for sheamus finisher but not the roar just he can be in the corner

5. my career mode

6. have different gears when making wwe superstars

7. have the hardy's, dillinger, nakamura, nia jax, goldberg, and kurt angle without preorder them

8. the heel usos

9. have the ability to change wwe superstars gears like roman don't have the vest on and comes out with shorts on

10. the actual wwe brand split arenas and make it look real and when creating a arena make it look real and have promos and backstage scenes on universe mode and have the sd live women's and tag team champions and the universal champion.

Norman Yougblood April 23, 2017, 11:13 am My Wish List for PS4 version:

1. Custom mp3 for entrance

2. Bring back Create A Finisher

3. More impact animation for finisher and signature maneuver

4. Wrestlemania Entrance ramp (longer than standard arena ramp)

5. Delete and replace same moves with better one

6. Import Titantron (vid only) from youtube/custom vid (hard disk)

7. Improve Crowd Chant & Mood (heel & face)

8. More match option (parking lot brawl, casket, bra n panties, etc..)

9. Finisher and signature effect (i.e WWE Shut Your Mouth)

10. Main and sub for wrestlers (i.e select Main (Mick Foley) > sub (Mankind/Dude Love/Cactus Jack/Default))

Craig Harris April 24, 2017, 8:33 pm -Create your own PPV

-Have more than 7 matches to modify for a PPV (Wrestlemania always has more than 7 matches in total)

-Ability to add MP3 tracks for entrances

-Change the match types pre match (No DQ, No Countout, etc...)

-More than 6 people in the ring at any given time (4v4 elimination match, 8 man ladder match, Fatal 4 way tag match)

-Different outfits or clothes to choose from pre match ( I know you can create your own and add them)

-More default rings and arenas

-Better commentary/ability to have the commentary updated like NBA 2K or Madden

-Updated rosters/entrances/stables/characters looks like NBA 2K

-Bring back and/or add match types (Buried Alive, First Blood, 2/3 Falls, Stretcher, Ambulance, etc)

Gitesh Mehta April 25, 2017, 8:13 am Shut Up u Fool.Your article sucks.2K's My Career mode is overall outastanding.Its not at all arduous its completely fun from starting to the end.All Gamers including me Love it.Only idiotic fools like u think that its ardous.

Malik Jones April 27, 2017, 4:23 am Can we please get more than 6 people in the ring at the same time. After all these years and we still didn't improve yet. Just bring it allows 8 wrestlers in the ring and the wwf royal rumble game has 9 wrestlers at the same time not including the ref. This makes gameplay exciting.

WrestleKing April 28, 2017, 3:21 pm Def needed options

. True Survivor Series mode with 4 man entrances . Two ring WarGames . Ability to create a pay per view outside of universe mode . Create and battle for belts online with a better way of selecting opponents - Control run ins during exhibition match. - Choose how wrestlers carry belts . More tag team selections - the Steiner bros

- LOD

- Demolition

- The rockers

- Nasty Boys

- The Orient Express

- Power and Glory

- Brain Busters

- The Headshrinkers

- The godwins

- APA

-- The blackjacks

- The Smoking Gunns

- Doom

- Rock N Roll Express

- The Midnight Express

- Harlem Heat Wrestler additions: - Piper

- Slaughter

- One Man Gang (Akeem)

- Rick Martel

- Haku

- Yokozuna

- Barbarian

- Warlord

- Val Venus

- Farooq

- Dino Bravo

- Bad news Brown

- Brooklyn Brawler

- Barry Windham

- Kevin Sullivan

- Scott Steiner

- IRS

- Dean Malenko

- Saturn

- Jonny B Bad

- Z man

- Raven

- Balls Mahoney

- Sandman

- Shane Douglas Celeb additions

- Mr. T

- Karl Malone

- Dennis Rodman

- Mike Tyson

- Floyd Marryweather

- Gronk Fun additions-

Bastion Booger

Doink/dink

The oddities

Blue Meanie

The Bezerker

Glacier

Mortis

OZ

Too Cool Scorpio

Gangrel Manager Additions:

- Teddy Long

- The genius

- Brother Love

- Slick

- Jim Cornette

- Sable

- Mr Fuji

- Queen Sheri

- Luna Vachon

TheHearbreakKid May 4, 2017, 2:48 am Bring back gm mode!! After svr 2008 they lost so many hardcore fans that feature was incredible imagine drafting your own roster with how large and talented the wwe has become signing superstars, checking superstar morales, viewing show ratings etc make it happen 2k!!

G Tron May 4, 2017, 3:52 am I'm happy with any improvements they wish to add. But for the love of God bring back custom ENTRANCE MUSIC!! They crack on about making an authentic TV presentation experience and control over customization, but they removed one of the most obvious custom features!!

D. Diamondz May 4, 2017, 7:55 pm They need 2 bring back modes like they had on here comes the pain n all the past smackdown vs raw games n career mode needs to actually have a storyline with cutscenes n they definitely need to bring the voices back 2 where u can pick your voice all race voices they did it on old gen systems they can do it with the new gen actually listen to us fans and faded paint should've been on 1 of these games and I def agree with ppl on here bout the custom entrance music cause the music is trash

Kit S. Mayers May 6, 2017, 3:10 pm Lot of good been said.

- Career mode and all the mode for women wrestler

- if no allow women vs men at last creating a cheat code to do it. Come on i love the game but i m so bored because of that. I want to play as i want no matter if i play a man or a woman, that s*ck you can't.

- A training mode would be great as there is no tutorial nothing to get use and train with the comand and all. a friend let me the game on pc for me to try and i found it really hard to play without a controler and without a tutorial or training mode, that would be great

- work on that horrible non ergonomic menu to create custum supertar or else, i test the game ww 2k17 it fell like one of the first game i play 10 years ago with how all the option are really bad done and take time and time and drive you crazy.

The game would win a lot just with little somethings

Angkapal May 9, 2017, 8:30 am GM Mode - I can't believe that Booking Revolution by MDickie can give me this one and 2k can't. Custom Entrance Music - No copyright infringements here. Improved Tag matches - Think SvR 2009 Triple Threat / Four Corners Tag Match - I just wanna relive the TLC matches of the Hardyz, Dudleys, and Edge & Christian Better Hardcore mode / interactive weapons - Call me oldschool, but i wanna do more than just hit a guy with a chair. Survivor Series (5 on 5) - Too much to ask for? Factions - For one issue (2k19 perhaps), 2K should focus on Factions instead of a particular superstar's career I agree with choices for: Ring Announce Crew

Voices for Custom Superstars

Ring Entrance with Belt

jeremii78 May 10, 2017, 11:15 am My Wish List for Xbox one version 1) GM Mode

2) Review Legends in WWE 2K18 (Scott Steiner, The Hurricane, Batista...)

3) Review the creation mode (caws,threads)

4) To make a system as for the logo but for the music of entry (uploaded)

5) Story Mode

Nathan May 13, 2017, 11:23 pm I want to see a gm mode as well, i realize that's what they tried to do with universe mode but it doesn't give us a good feel for it, it basically is just an excuse to cheat for your favorite superstar. Give us an option to pick either Stephanie or Shane McMahon each with their own perks or give us an option to make own own gm with lower perks and more to live up to, while still competing with the current gm on either show. If you could do it in 2008 we expect you to be able to do it now. I agree with commentary and all entrance customizations because with the outstanding games we've been getting you obviously have the tech to do it. Finished creations was a huge attraction to non-wwe fans to have fun with the game that's just good business. Create your own locker room, was the best feature of the 2007 game bring it back! We love it!

Karabo Ranta May 15, 2017, 10:49 pm My wish is to make the entrance exactly the same

And the wwe superstars real voice when they talk

Make Miz Tv or Ambrose talk show

Also road to wrestlemainia and I mostly want they're real fighting skills and entrance lighting must be the same like AJ STYLES AND Fin balor and the chairs must be like 10 of them not 2 like wwe 2k17



Karabo Ranta May 15, 2017, 10:53 pm Yes. Exactly

Dominic Meindl May 19, 2017, 11:28 pm i want to have the gm mode

extremer matches

and a better roosters

Sean Jones May 30, 2017, 6:00 pm I want the old kickout meter to return, the circle goes way too fast, I liked the straight one like in svr 2011, & also the submission meter, crazy as hell, just give us a damn single button to get out of the submission...not 2 circles & 2 Rs and you gotta put the meter b4 the R or something (XBOX One controlls)

Shawn Rowell2021 May 30, 2017, 6:20 pm I totaly agree except They also need to add specialty match types such as ambulance, stretcher, three stages of hell... ect. Also I would absoloutly LOVE it if they would encorperate the 2k show case match scenes but especialy the Steve Austin v.s Vince McMahon steel cage match into our regular game play.

PurpleToxic Drago (PurpleToxic May 31, 2017, 3:08 pm What I want WWE 2k18 to be improved on PS4 Version - here's my wishlist: 1. Import Titantron (vid only) from youtube/custom vid (hard disk)

2. Custom Ribbons (Entire History of WWE Superstars and Legends)

3. Wanna see Wrestlers coming out on Entrance with their Divas as Managers (For example like The Miz and Maryse or Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.) on Universe Story. Even along as any managers you choose for wrestlers (For example like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman as manager.)

4. GM Mode!

5. Better WWE Rosters with entire of Hall of Fame and alumni rosters! So you can choose which wrestler in WWE's encyclopedia that you would want to play as playable. (For example - What if I wanted to play Batista or Rey Mysterio? or The Hurricane? Bobby Lashley? Umaga? The Great Khali? Divas like Melina, Torrie Wilson, Stacy Keibler or Chyna? even many more that you can name it that used to be in WWE/WWF. Like you see all wrestlers and divas in WWE's encyclopedia. That way we can play these wrestlers that will not be forgotten. That will be nice if we can find them in library of WWE in the game! It will be easier for us.

6. Have all Logos that comes with entire WWE Rosters and entire of Hall of Fame/alumni rosters!

7. Have entire history of WWE Rosters and Hall of Fame's attires & costumes in library. If you seen any wrestler on TV that changed new attires so keep up UPDATE it. That'll be nice!

8. Have entire history of WWE, WCW & ECW PPVs! Yeah all of them.

9. Have entire history of WWE Raw and Smackdown's different rings and arenas. WCW & ECW too. That way we can find and play on it.

9. Keep Updated with rosters and new entrances.

10. Keep Updated with Stables.

11. Create your own locker room!

12. Bring back Create A Finisher!

13. Custom your Referee and Referee shirt and attires!

14. Pick our own commentary.

15. Improve Crowd Chant & Mood (heel & face) That's my dream and wish that ya'll would make it better and improve it. I would totally buy that and play it! It would bring the smile on my face as WWE fan myself like all these people out there!

srinivas karthik May 31, 2017, 5:05 pm We want return of legends like stacy keibler, torrie wilson, umaga, viscera and test...we like old controls in Hctp and svr games...we want return of season mode , road to wrestlemania, 24/7 mode as in svr 2008 gamw

srinivas karthik May 31, 2017, 5:07 pm This all should be there in wwe 2k18 game

Robert Lefrancois June 7, 2017, 8:12 am My biggest hope is they work on the CAW. A lot of us fans for these games really dwell in that mode, and IMO last years version took a step back. They removed the premade faces which makes it really hard to create your own characters--ones that look as nice as the in game ones anyway. I'd love to see an expansion of the available content, as well as the ability to add the faces of the in game roster to the caws. It would be great to add Triple H's face to a CAW I was making--then give me the option to tweak it a little if I wanted. I really wanted to add Asukas face to my caw last year, but outside of editing an outfit for her it wasn't possible. Hoping this years version improves on this feature.