WWE 2K17 is free to play on Xbox One this weekend

WWE 2K17 is free to play this weekend on Xbox One if you fancy a session before WrestleMania 33 takes place on April 2.

Those with a Xbox Live Gold Membership can download the game right now and it’s theirs to keep until 7:59 GMT/11:59 PT on Monday, April 3.

In addition, all saves and gamerscore will carry over to the full game if you decide to purchase. It’s also currently on sale if the free trial proves entertaining.

Featuring the likes of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena and Kevin Owens; the latest entry in the long line of wrestling games is a blast alone and with friends.

Simon Miller scored WWE 2K17 a favourable 8/10 in his review, describing it as “the best wrestling game in years.”

“WWE 2K17 is the best wrestling game in years and also introduces some new features that should become highlights over time. A complete overhaul at some point in the future wouldn’t go amiss, just to see what 2K is capable of with a fresh slate, but what's been added here is all very welcome and well executed.”

“Sure, the lack of a showcase mode is disappointing, but the pros far outweigh the cons. 2K17 gets it right in the most important area, and that’s between the ropes.”

