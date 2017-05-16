Could a huge MacBook refresh steal the show at WWDC 2017?

Apple MacBook users could have an interest in WWDC 2017 beyond a new version of macOS, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

According to sources, Cupertino’s entire MacBook line-up is scheduled for a refresh at the traditionally software-focused keynote on June 5.

The report says Apple is giving the MacBook Pro a new, faster Intel Kaby Lake chipset. The source said the new Pro model might even have a new in-house chip that would improve low-power performance.

The 12-inch Retina MacBook is also likely to get an annual speed boost, according to the report. Interestingly, Apple is also planning to give the 13-inch MacBook Air, now the sole model in the range, a refresh.

One of the sources said the sales of Apple’s entry-level notebook had remained “surprisingly strong.”

Despite the absence of a Retina Display and the lack of a processing update since 2015, it’s easy to see why the Air would remain popular.

It’s $300 /£300 cheaper than the 12-inch MacBook, has more connectivity options, all-day battery life and the beloved MagSafe connector, which is now gone from all other MacBooks in favour of USB-C.

Although these updates seem largely iterative, Apple fans will hope the biggest change comes in the price point.

Both the MacBook Pro and Retina MacBook have been criticised for unfriendly pricing, while the MacBook Air could probably drop a shade lower to remain competitive.

With Microsoft making an even more aggressive push for the notebook market with the Windows 10 S-running Surface Laptop, it's clear Apple needs to respond.

With the Surface Laptop, Surface Pro and Surface Book, does Microsoft now have a hardware advantage over the Mac stable? Share your thoughts in the comments below.