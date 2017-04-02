Wrestlemania 33 Live Stream: How to watch the event online

Wrestlemania 33 Live Stream: All you need to know to watch the big event online, including times and the full card.

Looking for the lowdown on Wrestlemania 33? You've come to the right place! Everything you need to know about the big event is right here, including the full card of matchups and times.

It's the biggest event of the year for WWE. Yes, Wrestlemania 33 is about get underway, with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar set to go head to head in the main event.

Elsewhere, The Undertaker is set to take on Roman Reigns, while former partners Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will do battle for the WWE Championship.

Here's a full breakdown of the weekend's action.

Wrestlemania 33: What time is the event this weekend?

As Wrestlemania takes place in the US, us brits will have to be up pretty early to catch the action. The event kicks off at 1am BST (8pm ET] and will run until around 4am BST [12am ET] on Sunday 2 April in the US, Monday in the UK.

That means those of us in the UK will have to be up at 1am on Monday 3 April in order to watch the action at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, live.

Wrestlemania 33: How to watch on TV and online

Naturally, the biggest event on the WWE calendar is going to cost you. If you're looking to watch online, you can see WrestleMania 33 live on the WWE Network,

The subscription costs £9.99-a-month, but the company is offering a free month trial, so it might be worth checking that out. Once you sign up, you can watch through your browser of download the WWE app using the following links:

WWE Network app: Android | iOS | Windows Mobile

There's also options to watch through your smart TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, or Roku streaming device, which you can find out more about here.

You can also watch Wrestlemania 33 on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95. You can order the event online, over the phone, or via your Sky+ or Sky Q remotes, with Sky set to show the action on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) and Sky Sports HD Box Office (channel 492).

Repeats of the event will be available between 10am on Monday, April 3 and 8pm on Thursday, April 6, in standard definition only on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491).

Unfortunately, Sky Box Office events can't be watched using the Sky Go service, so you'll need to watch Wrestlemania through your Sky Box if you want to go the Sky route.

Wrestlemania 33: Match Card

So, what's actually on the agenda this year? Here's a rundown of the match card:

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman)

Singles match for the WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs Randy Orton

Singles match

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

Singles match

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

Mixed Tag-Team match

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs Natalya vs Mickie James vs Becky Lynch vs Naomi

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs Austin Aries

Triple threat tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Who do you think will come out on top this year? Share your thoughts in the comments below.