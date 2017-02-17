Could Apple wait until 2018 before debuting iPhone wireless charging?

Most recent iPhone 8 rumours have intimated Apple will finally equip its flagship handset with wireless charging abilities.

However, a report from 9to5Mac on Friday brings word from sources suggesting Cupertino may wait until 2018 to introduce the long-awaited capabilities.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur reckons Apple is working on a (surprise, surprise) customised solution with Broadcom.

Apparently Apple is, and stop us if this sounds too outlandish, working on proprietary features for its wireless charging solutions.

“We believe the glass back cover is conducive to wireless charging as it reduces signal interference versus a metal casing,” Sur wrote in a note to investors.

“It is possible for Apple to add proprietary features such as fast charging or extended charging to differentiate itself from the pack and enhance the value of its own hardware ecosystem.”

According to the analyst, Apple may hold off on wireless charging due to concerns over pertaining to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

However, that clearly sounds like a load of old cobblers. Seriously.

Most recent rumours have claimed wireless charging - a feature Apple has constantly overlooked while Android rivals push ahead - will be introduced with all three of its 2017 models.

Earlier this week the firm revealed it had joined the Wireless Power Consortium, which suggested the iPhone 8, 7s and 7s Plus, or whatever the firm decides to call its 2017 devices would adopt the Qi standard used by the Apple Watch.

If we were betting folk, which we totally are, we’d ignore the chancer analyst and predict the iPhone 8 will ship with wireless charging capabilities.

Would the lack of wireless charging be a dealbreaker for you? Drop us a line below.