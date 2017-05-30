Wonder Woman film to receive tie-in DLC for Injustice 2

Injustice 2’s console and mobile versions are getting new content based on the upcoming Wonder Woman film, NetherRealm Studios has announced.

The upcoming content update will add a new Multiverse event to the brutal fighter known as ‘To End All Wars.’

By completing this challenge players can unlock the costume worn by Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in the cinematic adaptation.

Coming with its own range of stat enhancements and special abilities, hardcore players will definitely want to unlock this limited-edition outfit.

The mobile version’s event is a little different, with cards being up for grabs as opposed to wearable gear. Either way, the promotion is now available across all platforms.

In other Injustice 2 related news, NetherRealm has released the first trailer for upcoming DLC fighter Red Hood.

Injustice 2 is one of the best fighters of 2017 thus far, earning 9/10 in our review. Here’s what Simon Miller thought:

“NetherRealm’s Injustice 2 is both a fantastic fighting game and a great use of the DC licence, too. You won’t find much better in the genre on either the Xbox One or PS4.”

Have you played Injustice 2? Let us know in the comments below.