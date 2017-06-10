Wolfenstein 2017: What we’d love to see

Wolfenstein: The New Order is a fantastic first-person shooter. MachineGames revitalized the iconic classic with a surprising focus on narrative and all of the bloody violence we’d expect from the Nazi-slaughtering adventures of BJ Blazkowicz. This spree of brilliance continued with The Old Blood, a standalone expansion that proved this comeback was far more than a one hit wonder.

Bethesda has been teasing a sequel for months now, and a reveal at E3 2017 seems more than likely. Could its rumoured ‘Colossus’ subtitle become a reality?

TrustedReviews has compiled everything we know about Wolfenstein 2017 including all the news, rumours, release date, gameplay and more. Oh, and we've also put together a wishlist of things we'd love to see.

Related: Xbox Scorpio latest news

Wolfenstein 2017 release date - when is it coming out?

As we mentioned earlier, Wolfenstein is poised to be one of Bethesda’s big hitters at its E3 press conference this year. Whether or not we’ll see a release date remains to be seen.

First teased as "New Colossus" for a brief second or two at E3 2016 before Bethesda’s annual conference, the title can be seen in the image below:

Bethesda Marketing VP Pete Hines has also said that MachineGames is hard at work on something he describes as “f**king bananas.”

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus has emerged on Amazon (via NeoGAF) ahead of Bethesda's E3 2017 press conference. Currently listed with an October 27 release date, we might be playing sooner rather than later.

Wolfenstein 2017 - What we'd love to see

Continue the story of B.J. Blazkowicz

We were honestly shocked by how touching and memorable The New Order managed to be with its story, setting and characters. It successfully depicted a truly harrowing vision of alternate history. The initial plight of B.J. Blazkowicz as the world around him is torn apart only made things more gripping.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

Tied together with some genuinely despicable antagonists and you’ve got a plot-driven recipe for success. We want the sequel to continue this streak of narrative brilliance by delving even deeper into Wolfenstein’s world. We’ve already been to the moon, now show us more of the Nazi-occupied world. Oh, and resolve that bloody cliffhanger!

Bring back Mick Gordon

One of The New Order’s unquestionable highlights was its phenomenal soundtrack. Littered with orchestral highs and subtle acoustic melodies, it provided a surprising amount of depth to a dark tale of visceral redemption. It also made for a brilliant audio backdrop when slaughtering hundreds of nazis. In other words, a match made in shooter heaven.

Acting as composer on 2016’s DOOM and the upcoming Prey, Gordon has clearly become a favourite of Bethesda’s when it comes to producing some pulse-pounding scores. For reasons we hope are obvious, we’d love to see Mick Gordon return for the sequel.

More enemy variety

Don’t get us wrong, tearing Nazis to pieces with an assortment of beautifully crafted weapons will never, ever get old. Watching their body parts fly about the place at the pull of a double-barrelled shotgun’s trigger is immensely satisfying. Despite this, The New Order could have spiced things up considerably when it came to enemy variety.

Beyond the mixture of human and robotic soldiers, the general flow of gameplay remained relatively unchallenged. This new iteration should spice things up a little bit, throwing some truly grotesque inventions at us to dispatch. The Third Reich was filled with some utterly despicable minds, and should thus be reflected in Wolfenstein’s demented designs.

Improvements to stealth

The New Order’s stealth mechanics felt marvellously underutilised in the grand scheme of things. One of the first skills you’re taught is how to slice a soldier’s throat in the darkness, yet it rarely becomes your first port of call. For the most part, it’s far easier to blast enemies away in a hail of gunfire than being sneaky.

Related: Dirt 4 Preview

MachineGames should strive to make this a more significant part of the core experience. Either that, or ensure it's a realistic way to achieve your objectives. We imagine there are plenty of players who’d love to experiment with a variety of gameplay styles in Wolfenstein, which in itself has proven to be far more than your average shooter.

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

What’s on your wishlist for Wolfenstein? Let us know in the comments.