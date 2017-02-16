Witness the genius of LG's ultra-slim OLED TV wall mount

We've already enjoyed the splendour of LG's new 2.5mm thick Signature OLED W7 at CES 2017, but it's not just the TV that's ultra slim. Its clever wall-mount system is equally stunning and ensures the TV sits completely flush against the wall.

It all starts with the mounting sheet, which sticks to the wall using adhesive. It has nine magnets to help secure the TV correctly in place, though there are also two hooks so it's not just the power of magnetism securing your hugely expensive TV to the wall.

What I saw at LG's recent European convention looked very simple for two people to assemble, though LG plans to offer a 'white glove' service for owners, so they won't have to do it themselves.

In case you were wondering, the wall mount comes with the TV as there is no traditional stand for this set – it's wall-mount or nothing here.

While the W7 isn't especially heavy, it is very flexible. All this bending has no negative impact on the TV. We've come a long way from the humble CRT TV, that's for sure.

This is one of the two hooks that help hold the TV to the wall. They combine with the magnets to keep the TV securely fastened to the wall – you don't even need to drill a single hole.

There's a single cable which runs to the provided Dolby Atmos soundbar. LG provides an extension cable should you require it, though it's worth noting the soundbar can't be wall mounted. You'll need a shelf for it to sit on.

And here's a clearer view of how thin the mounting sheet is. That little metal circle is one of the hooks the TV sits on.

The final result is a TV that mounts perfectly to the wall and sticks out only 2.5mm. Hell, if you were really clever you could make a little 2.5mm deep alcove so the TV wouldn't stick out at all.

If you can afford it, that is – this TV is likely to cost around £10,000, which is hardly pocket change.

If you're paying that much, you may as well make a little extra effort.

WATCH: Best TVs of CES 2017

The LG OLED W7 was one of the most exciting new TVs at CES 2017, but which was your favourite? Let us know in the comments.