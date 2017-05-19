With this great deal, the Microsoft Surface Book approaches affordability

If you’re looking for the ultimate Windows 10 laptop, you won’t go far wrong with Microsoft’s Surface Book.

However, while it is uncompromising in terms of and specs and design, the homegrown laptop has priced out many would-be buyers with its £1,449 starting price.

Now the hybrid device with the innovative hinge can be grabbed from as little as £1,229 at John Lewis - that’s £220 off Microsoft's currently listed RRP.

The deal applies to the Intel Core i5 configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but it also comes with an free two-year guarantee. You can also add two years added care for accidental damage for £75.

Buy the Microsoft Surface Book for £1,229 at John Lewis

Microsoft is currently selling the device at a discounted rate of £1,299, but this lowers the entry level even farther. The official Microsoft Store is also offering a pair of B&W P3 headphones for anyone stumping up for the i7 version.

The discounts come amid rumours of a Surface Book 2 and as Microsoft begins its new journey with Windows 10 S laptops.

The signature device, the Microsoft Surface Laptop will cost a minimum of £979 in the UK.

The company is also rumored to be refreshing the Surface Pro range before long, but the recent Build 2017 event came and went without a mention.

