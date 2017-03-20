Windows updates will soon be forced out over limited connections

All those annoying Windows update notifications could soon be a thing of history thanks to the platform’s latest update.

As part of the upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update, it’s been revealed that Microsoft will start forcing out software patches over limited connections.

With the software giant referring to these limited lines as “metered connections,” they cover slower, potentially flaky connections such as those made over mobile networks or which have other restrictions.

Instead of simply offering the updates on the limited connections, the update will mark the first time patches have been forced out over the metered systems.

While the move will help improve device security and reduce the regularity of those update-pushing notifications, there could be another downside, a heavy dent in your limited mobile data allowance.

The inbound feature was spotted by the folks at SuperSite Windows ahead of the upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update release.

Responding to the discovery, a Microsoft spokesperson has reassured those with costly data plans that this will only apply to “critical fixes”. Larger updates will still require a solid, reliable internet connection.

This means you’ll likely be offered bug fixes and security patches, while larger, more generalised updates will still be help back until you’re on a more robust internet connection.

In a bid to avoid unwanted pushed updates, some Windows users have previously intentionally switched to metered connections to gain improved control over their updates. This will no longer be possible following the Creators Update release.

Although Microsoft has yet to formally data the release of the next major Windows 10 update, it’s believed the Creators Update will formally roll out on April 11.

As well as limited connection based update pushes, the software refresh will introduce a number of updates and improvements, including support for Microsoft’s new mixed reality headsets.

Are you excited or annoyed by metered connected Windows updates? Let us know below.