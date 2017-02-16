Microsoft has delayed killing off the very first version of Windows 10 for another two months.

First spotted here, the news means that Windows 10 version 1507 now has an end of life (EOL) date in May, giving it a nice chunk of extra time compared to the original plan to put the kibosh on 1507 after March 26.

The move to abandon 1507 at a later date suggests that more people are running the version than originally thought, with the build still getting updates every month as part of Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday.

Right now most consumer machines are running version 1511 or the recently released Windows 10 Anniversary Update (version 1607). As such it appears unlikely that many will need to take any action when EOL comes around.

Microsoft opened the curtains on Windows 10 for the first time around 18 months ago, buts its quest to have the OS running on one billion devices inside three years following release has run into controversy on several occasions.

The Redmond-based firm was hit by a wave of criticism from plenty of angles after it attempted to force PC users to upgrade to Windows 10. One particular critic was the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), the privacy rights group, which claimed the firm was ‘blatantly disregarding’ user choice.

Then there was the criticism that the OS was taking up way too much space on machines that have a smaller memory, effectively harming the laptop market as a result.

Microsoft estimates that 400 million devices across 192 countries are already running Windows 10 and its success is very much tied to how well the PC and convertibles sell, as they are the OS’ bread and butter.

