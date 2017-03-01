Windows 10 update means no more reboots when you least want them

Microsoft has announced its forthcoming Windows 10 Creators Update will enable users to ‘snooze’ software updates and stop untimely reboots in their tracks.

Instead of an enforced reboot when Windows 10 updates, users will gain more control. The new feature, which is akin to one available in macOS, will make it easy to halt the update for up to three days.

Windows 10 device owners will also be able to schedule a convenient time for the update to install and, as a result, restart the computer when completed.

“What we heard back most explicitly was that you want more control over when Windows 10 installs updates,” said Microsoft’s Windows director of program management John Cable (via The Verge).

“We also heard that unexpected reboots are disruptive if they happen at the wrong time.”

This small change could receive much of the frustration of using Windows 10 users whose flow is interrupted by unexpected updates.

The Creators Update is expected to land in April and will also being another macOS-like feature.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced it would enable users to block installation of apps from outside the Windows Store.

This move should make it more difficult for bloatware and potentially harmful programs from invading machines.

This move reflects a much more relaxed attitude from Microsoft when it comes to updates. Many would argue (successfully) that the firm was too aggressive with pushing folks into updating Windows 10.

Are you excited for the Creators Update? Share your thoughts below.