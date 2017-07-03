Windows 10’s best new feature won’t make it into the Fall Creators Update

Microsoft’s Fall Creators Update will ship to customers without one of the best new Windows 10 features it unveiled at the recent Build 2017 expo.

Windows chief Joe Belifore confirmed that the Timeline feature won't be ready for the expected launch around September.

Timeline enables users to hop back in time to resume app activity on their primary machine, other Windows 10 devices and even iOS and Android phones with some apps.

On its website Microsoft says the feature “lets you jump back in time to find what you were working on, whether it was 2 hours or 2 months ago. Easily hop back into your files, apps and sites as if you never left.”

Thanks to the ‘Pick Up Where You Left Off’ feature, it’ll work across multiple devices.

Belifore now says the continuity feature will begin shipping in preview builds for Windows Insiders shortly thereafter.

That means the feature is unlikely to hit most consumers’ PCs until spring of 2018, which will probably arrive next April.

While this feature was initially touted as arriving in the FCU, Belifore says Microsoft had tried to convey the timing for the launch wasn’t specific. He said Microsoft had claimed new features would arrive “starting” with the FCU.

In a Twitter exchange with The Verge’s Tom Warren he said: We didn't "delay" it... It just didn't make the Fall release. At build we tried to roughly show the work in order of timeliness with cloud files the first firm feature, then timeline and cloud clipboard next. Tried to convey timing wasn't specific on these.”

The Fall Creators Update will arrive this autumn with the new Story Remix video editor, OneDrive Files On-Demand, a new Cloud Clipboard and improvements that’ll help enable Mixed Reality experiences.

The company also revealed a security overhaul will arrive with the FCU.

Which Fall Creators Update feature are you most looking forward to trying? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.