The next bit Windows 10 update will put Your People front and centre

The Creators Update only arrived this month, but Microsoft is already pushing ahead on the next big wave of Windows 10 updates due this September.

In the latest preview build of Windows 10, the company has added the ability to place avatars for your favorite contacts directly within the taskbar.

The new My People feature will make it easy for Windows 10 users to tap or click a contact and start a Skype chat, video call or voice call.

It’s very reminiscent of the Facebook Chat Heads feature that keeps conversations within easy reach regardless of whether you’re using the Messenger app.

As The Verge points out, this feature was supposed to roll out with the Windows 10 Creators Update. However, at least those Windows Insiders in the fast ring can test the new preview build (16184) from today.

Elsewhere in the new built the Mail app’s Focused Inbox feature that showcases more urgent emails, now supports Google accounts.

Not a lot is known about the Redstone 3 update beyond these features and the September release date.

We’re sure to hear more at Microsoft’s Build conference at the end of next month.

How are you getting on with the Creators Update so far? Is it a worthwhile Windows 10 update? Share your thoughts in the comments below.