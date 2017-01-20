Windows 10 is spamming Chrome users with ads

Microsoft seems intent upon irritating Windows 10 users, whether it be with forced updates or intrusive ads, and now it looks like it's at it again.

Following previous attempts to force ads on users, such as with the lock screen Tomb Raider advertising that caused a brief stir early last year, the company has turned its attention to Chrome users.

Those using Google's browser are reportedly being targeted by pop-up adverts urging them to install the Shopping Assistant add-on.

Myce first spotted the new ads, which appear above the Chrome icon in the taskbar and read: "Quickly compare prices online. Get Microsoft's Personal Shopping Assistant for Chrome."

Microsoft has previously nagged Chrome users to switch to its own Edge browser, but now seems to have found a way to advertise other products to those who've chosen to stick to Google's alternative.

The Shopping Assistant is a Chrome extension, also available for Edge, Opera, and Firefox, which organises visited product pages and favourite products.

Users will receive updates on price changes and can compare prices using the assistant, which has apparently been installed by almost 11,500 users.

Microsoft's add-on has been around for a year or so, but has not yet been advertised in this way, with the latest update bringing the spam to the OS.

Naturally, Chrome users haven't taken kindly to the new ads, with one writing on the Google Chrome Web Store: "Microsoft Windows 10 popped up a notification when I launched Chrome tonight, telling me I should install this extension.

"Basically, they forced a popup ad into my Windows experience and interfered with my use of my computer to push this waste of time onto me. They should be banned from the Chrome store because of this."

According to The Inquirer, Microsoft said in a statement that it's "always testing new features and information that can help people enhance their Windows 10 experience".

For the time being, there doesn't seem to be much users can do to stop the ads, other than sounding off in the Chrome web store or contacting Microsoft to register their outrage.

Let us know if you've noticed the new ads in the comments.