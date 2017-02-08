Windows 10 is finally getting one of iOS and Android’s best features

Microsoft has revealed Windows 10 will soon offer users picture-in-picture in support.

Coming as part of a Creators Studio update, the ‘Compact Overlay’ feature, which will be available to all developers building Universal Windows Apps.

Microsoft’s own apps, like Skype and Movies & TV, will offer the new feature as standard, but it opens the doors for others like Netflix and YouTube to follow suit.

In essence, you’ll be able to continue viewing video while working within other applications.

So, if you want to work on a boring Excel spreadsheet you can take the edge off by watching a video or chatting with a friend on Skype without having to split windows.

The feature is currently rolling out in preview to Windows Insiders on the fast ring.

Windows 10 build 15031 also enables a Dynamic Lock feature, based on Bluetooth pairing with a smartphone.

If the phone goes out of range, the Windows 10 PC will automatically lock the PC. This’ll be handy for folks briefly stepping away from their desks.

The Creators Update will be rolling out to all users in April.

