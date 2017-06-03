Windows 10 File History user? You might need a new backup solution

If you use WIndows 10's File History feature to backup your files and folders, it might be time to start looking for a new way to safeguard your data.

As Windows Central reports, Microsoft looks set to remove the File History backup feature from Windows 10 in the next build.

The option to start a new backup is nowhere to be found in Build 16212 for Windows 10, suggesting Redmond has decided to axe it's built-in back up solution with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

And while there's been no official word from Microsoft on the change, Twitter user @h0x0d has managed to dig up some references to dialog popups that mention the demise of File History.

It seems then, come the arrival of the Fall Creators Update, File History will be able to restore old backups but beyond that, won't serve much of a function.

Of course, it could be that Microsoft has a new in-house backup feature which it plans to introduce in the upcoming update.

But if you're a user that relies on File History to backup files, it might be worth starting to look for other options ahead of the next Creators Update.

The next big update will be free for existing Windows 10 users, and is set to bring a load of new features including a cloud-based Clipboard feature that enables copy and pasting between Windows 10, iOS, and Android devices.

Microsoft is expected to release the update in September, so users have until then to figure out a new way to backup files.

Let us know if you're sad to see File History go in the comments.