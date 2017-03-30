Microsoft dropping final Windows 10 Creators Update a week early - here's how to get it

Microsoft has confirmed it’ll begin the process of rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update on April 11, but the company is making it available earlier to users who feel like taking a little initiative.

From April 5, you’ll be able to manually download the completed version of the Creators Update. All Windows 10 users need to do is fire up the Update Assistant to get things started.

Of course, many of the folks who would be inclined to get it ASAP have been testing the update along the way as part of the Windows Insider Program.

Here’s how you can download the (uncompleted) Windows 10 Creators Update right now.

For Windows 10 users willing to let the magic happen on April 11 and beyond, they’ll be able to customise the best time for the update to take place.

In a blog post on Thursday, the company writes: “These [tools] include the ability to specify a time that is convenient for you, pause updates for a week, and expand the “active hours” time window during which you don’t want to be disturbed by an update.”

The Windows 10 Creators Update is the first large update expected to come from Redmond this year. As the name would suggest, it is designed to appeal to folks who create for living or for recreation (i.e. traditional Mac users).

It’ll be headlined by apps like Paint 3D, an app that allows you to create and move objects in 3D space.

The Game Mode is also of great interest to PC gamers as it will enable them to devote more of the CPU/GPU resources to gaming activities.

The Microsoft Edge browser will handle tabs more efficiently, while Night Light will reduce the amount of blue light you’re confronted with during the evenings, hopefully leading to a better night’s sleep.

Will you be seeking out the Creators Update on April 5? Or will you let nature take its course? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.