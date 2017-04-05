Windows 10 Creators Update can be manually downloaded now - here’s how

As promised late last week, Microsoft has made the completed Windows 10 Creators Update available to manually download a week before the general rollout.

No longer in preview, or available only to Windows Insiders, any licensed Windows 10 user can download and install the update.

All you’ll need to do is head to this Microsoft website and download the newest version of the Upgrade Assistant. After following those steps you’ll be able select Update Now to get things underway.

The manual download route comes before Microsoft begins rolling out the update on April 11.

The Windows 10 Creators Update is the first large update expected to come from Redmond this year. As the name would suggest, it is designed to appeal to folks who create for living or for recreation (i.e. traditional Mac users).

It’ll be headlined by apps like Paint 3D, an app that allows you to create and move objects in 3D space.

The Game Mode is also of great interest to PC gamers as it will enable them to devote more of the CPU/GPU resources to gaming activities.

The Microsoft Edge browser will handle tabs more efficiently, while Night Light will reduce the amount of blue light you’re confronted with during the evenings, hopefully leading to a better night’s sleep.

Have you downloaded the Windows 10 Creators Update yet? What are your first impressions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.