Here’s when you could be enjoying the joys of the Windows 10 Creators Update

Microsoft is planning to commence the roll out of the Windows 10 Creators Update on April 11, according to reports on Thursday.

MSPoweruser brings word from three sources it says are ‘close to Microsoft’s plans’ and have the inside track on the release date.

According to the report, Microsoft will sign-off on the completed update in mid-March and start the roll out well before Build 2017 commences on May 10.

We’ve known the update, internally codenamed Redstone 2, was coming in the month of April for a while. Dell was kind enough to let it slip at CES 2017 back in January. However, April 11 would be a little earlier than expected.

The first of a couple of big Windows 10 updates planned for 2017, the Creators Update is currently being tested by the company’s “Insiders.”

It will bring a host of 3D creation tools like 3D Paint and PowerPoint 3D.

It’ll also open up Windows 10 to a host of mixed-reality experiences thanks to headsets from the likes of HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and ASUS.

There’s also a new Game Mode that will allow Windows 10 users to focus CPU resources on gaming experiences.

Finally, the Creators Update also brings native 4K gaming broadcasting through Beam, Microsoft’s Twitch streaming rival.

If you want to take it for a spin before the final release rolls out, here's how to sign up to become a Windows Insider.

Will the Creators Update be the biggest leap yet for Windows 10? Share your thoughts below.