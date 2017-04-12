Microsoft confirms May 2 event — brand new Windows 10 version tipped

Microsoft will host a media event on May 2 where it plans to make hardware and software announcements.

The event will take place in New York City at 9:30am local time (2:30pm BST) and, judging by the #MicrosoftEDU hashtag, will be education based.

With that in mind, it’s unlikely we’ll see the Project Scorpio design reveal or even the rumoured Surface Pro 5, much less the Surface Phone.

So what could be in store?

Well, given the event is reportedly internally codenamed ‘Bespin’ the Star Wars planet that hosts Cloud City, it appears to be the perfect time to introduce Windows 10 Cloud.

The lightweight operating system is likely be pitched as a rival to Google’s Chrome OS, which would fit the education theme down to the ground.

Google Chromebooks are extremely popular in schools due to their affordability and this event could see Microsoft introduce some like-minded notebooks running on Windows 10 Cloud.

Microsoft already has the infrastructure to do it with the Office Online platform, while Office 365 Education is completely free for teachers and students.

Microsoft will be hosting a live stream of the event, but needless to say, we'll be bringing you all of the newsworthy announcements from what's shaping up to be an intriguing address.

What are you hoping to see from Microsoft's May event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.