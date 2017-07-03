The BBC returns once again to the All England Tennis Club for this year’s two-week ball-whacking Wimbledon tennis tournament. We’ve got all the details on how to watch Wimbledon live online and on TV, including tournament start and end times.

Wimbledon Dates: What day does Wimbledon start and end?

Although there are key matches you’ll certainly want to tune in for, the Wimbledon tournament is a joyously long affair that runs over a two-week period in the height of summer.

The tennis action begins on Monday, July 3, and runs right up until Sunday, July 16. There are several matches on most days, which we’ll detail below.

Watch Wimbledon Live: Where to watch Wimbledon online and on TV

You’ll be able to watch coverage of key Wimbledon matches on BBC 1 and BBC 2, with games rotating through the channels.

BBC 2 will also be home to the nightly highlights programme called ‘Today At Wimbledon’, which is hosted by long-time sports presenter Clare Balding.

If you’re tuning in on the radio, you’ll be able to listen to live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live. There will also be coverage of each day’s early matches on Five Live Sports Extra.

To watch (or listen to) the coverage online, either head to the BBC iPlayer website, or download the BBC iPlayer app for your mobile device:

There’s also a BBC 1 documentary called ‘Our Wimbledon’ that you can check out on BBC iPlayer below:

Wimbledon Order Of Play: Ladies' and gentlemen’s match times and finals

Here’s the full provisional Wimbledon 2017 match schedule:

FIRST WEEK

First Monday

From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court

Gentlemen's Singles first round

Ladies' Singles first round

First Tuesday

From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court

Gentlemen's Singles first round

Ladies' Singles first round

First Wednesday

From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court

Gentlemen's Singles second round

Ladies' Singles second round

Gentlemen's Doubles first round

Ladies' Doubles first round

First Thursday

From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court

Gentlemen's Singles second round

Ladies' Singles second round

Gentlemen's Doubles first round

Ladies' Doubles first round

First Friday

From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court

Gentlemen's Singles third round

Ladies' Singles third round

Gentlemen's Doubles second round

Ladies' Doubles second round

Middle Saturday

Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.

Gentlemen's Singles third round

Ladies' Singles third round

Gentlemen's Doubles second round

Ladies' Doubles second round

Mixed Doubles first round

Boys' and Girls' singles first round

Middle Sunday

No play

SECOND WEEK

Second Monday

Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.

Gentlemen's Singles fourth round

Ladies' Singles fourth round

Gentlemen's Doubles third round

Ladies' Doubles third round

Mixed Doubles first round

Boys' and Girls' Singles first round

Second Tuesday

Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.

Ladies' Singles quarter-finals

Gentlemen's Doubles quarter-finals

Ladies' Doubles quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles second round

Boys' and Girls' Singles second round

Boys' and Girls' Doubles first round

Second Wednesday

Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.

Gentlemen's Singles quarter-finals

Ladies' Doubles semi-finals

Mixed Doubles second round

Boys' and Girls' Singles third round

Boys' and Girls' Doubles second round

Invitation Doubles

Second Thursday

Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.

Ladies' Singles semi-finals

Gentlemen's Doubles semi-finals

Mixed Doubles third round

Wheelchair Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles quarter-finals

Boys' and Girls' Singles quarter-finals

Boys' and Girls' Doubles third round

Invitation Doubles

Second Friday

Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.

Gentlemen's Singles semi-finals

Gentlemen's Doubles semi-finals

Mixed Doubles quarter-finals

Wheelchair Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles semi-finals

Wheelchair Gentlemen's and Ladies' Doubles semi-finals

Boys' and Girls' Singles semi-finals

Boys' and Girls' Doubles quarter-finals

Invitation Doubles

Second Saturday

Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.

2pm - Ladies' Singles final

Gentlemen's Doubles final

Ladies' Doubles final

Girls' Singles final

Wheelchair Ladies' Singles final

Wheelchair Gentlemen's Doubles final

Mixed Doubles semi-finals

Boys' and Girls' Doubles semi-finals

Invitation Doubles

Second Sunday

Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 2pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.

2pm - Gentlemen's Singles final

Mixed Doubles final

Wheelchair Gentlemen's Singles final

Wheelchair Ladies' Doubles final

Boys' Singles final

Boys' Doubles final

Girls' Doubles final

Invitation Doubles finals

Tell us your predictions for Wimbledon 2017 in the comments.