The BBC returns once again to the All England Tennis Club for this year’s two-week ball-whacking Wimbledon tennis tournament. We’ve got all the details on how to watch Wimbledon live online and on TV, including tournament start and end times.
Wimbledon Dates: What day does Wimbledon start and end?
Although there are key matches you’ll certainly want to tune in for, the Wimbledon tournament is a joyously long affair that runs over a two-week period in the height of summer.
The tennis action begins on Monday, July 3, and runs right up until Sunday, July 16. There are several matches on most days, which we’ll detail below.
Watch Wimbledon Live: Where to watch Wimbledon online and on TV
You’ll be able to watch coverage of key Wimbledon matches on BBC 1 and BBC 2, with games rotating through the channels.
BBC 2 will also be home to the nightly highlights programme called ‘Today At Wimbledon’, which is hosted by long-time sports presenter Clare Balding.
If you’re tuning in on the radio, you’ll be able to listen to live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live. There will also be coverage of each day’s early matches on Five Live Sports Extra.
To watch (or listen to) the coverage online, either head to the BBC iPlayer website, or download the BBC iPlayer app for your mobile device:
- Click here for BBC iPlayer on the web
- Download BBC iPlayer app for iOS
- Download BBC iPlayer app for Android
There’s also a BBC 1 documentary called ‘Our Wimbledon’ that you can check out on BBC iPlayer below:
Wimbledon Order Of Play: Ladies' and gentlemen’s match times and finals
Here’s the full provisional Wimbledon 2017 match schedule:
FIRST WEEK
First Monday
From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court
- Gentlemen's Singles first round
- Ladies' Singles first round
First Tuesday
From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court
- Gentlemen's Singles first round
- Ladies' Singles first round
First Wednesday
From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court
- Gentlemen's Singles second round
- Ladies' Singles second round
- Gentlemen's Doubles first round
- Ladies' Doubles first round
First Thursday
From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court
- Gentlemen's Singles second round
- Ladies' Singles second round
- Gentlemen's Doubles first round
- Ladies' Doubles first round
First Friday
From 11.30am on outside courts, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Court
- Gentlemen's Singles third round
- Ladies' Singles third round
- Gentlemen's Doubles second round
- Ladies' Doubles second round
Middle Saturday
Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.
- Gentlemen's Singles third round
- Ladies' Singles third round
- Gentlemen's Doubles second round
- Ladies' Doubles second round
- Mixed Doubles first round
- Boys' and Girls' singles first round
Middle Sunday
No play
SECOND WEEK
Second Monday
Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.
- Gentlemen's Singles fourth round
- Ladies' Singles fourth round
- Gentlemen's Doubles third round
- Ladies' Doubles third round
- Mixed Doubles first round
- Boys' and Girls' Singles first round
Second Tuesday
Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.
- Ladies' Singles quarter-finals
- Gentlemen's Doubles quarter-finals
- Ladies' Doubles quarter-finals
- Mixed Doubles second round
- Boys' and Girls' Singles second round
- Boys' and Girls' Doubles first round
Second Wednesday
Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.
- Gentlemen's Singles quarter-finals
- Ladies' Doubles semi-finals
- Mixed Doubles second round
- Boys' and Girls' Singles third round
- Boys' and Girls' Doubles second round
- Invitation Doubles
Second Thursday
Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.
- Ladies' Singles semi-finals
- Gentlemen's Doubles semi-finals
- Mixed Doubles third round
- Wheelchair Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles quarter-finals
- Boys' and Girls' Singles quarter-finals
- Boys' and Girls' Doubles third round
- Invitation Doubles
Second Friday
Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.
- Gentlemen's Singles semi-finals
- Gentlemen's Doubles semi-finals
- Mixed Doubles quarter-finals
- Wheelchair Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles semi-finals
- Wheelchair Gentlemen's and Ladies' Doubles semi-finals
- Boys' and Girls' Singles semi-finals
- Boys' and Girls' Doubles quarter-finals
- Invitation Doubles
Second Saturday
Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 1pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.
2pm - Ladies' Singles final
- Gentlemen's Doubles final
- Ladies' Doubles final
- Girls' Singles final
- Wheelchair Ladies' Singles final
- Wheelchair Gentlemen's Doubles final
- Mixed Doubles semi-finals
- Boys' and Girls' Doubles semi-finals
- Invitation Doubles
Second Sunday
Juniors from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 2pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.
2pm - Gentlemen's Singles final
- Mixed Doubles final
- Wheelchair Gentlemen's Singles final
- Wheelchair Ladies' Doubles final
- Boys' Singles final
- Boys' Doubles final
- Girls' Doubles final
- Invitation Doubles finals
