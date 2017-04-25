Will the Samsung Galaxy S9 boast a display with four curved edges?

Thought the Samsung Galaxy S8’s curved edged Infinity Display was cool? Well things might be about to get even better.

While the Galaxy S8’s admittedly impressive panel is all sorts of eye-appeasingly gorgeous, its curved edges only cover the left and right hand edges of the device.

According to latest reports, however, Samsung has started work on a new smartphone panel that will feature curved edges on all four sides.

This would create a true edge-to-edge display that maximises the overall screen to body ratio and makes future phones a pure visual delight.

The reports come courtesy of media in Samsung’s native Korea, with ETNews citing unnamed industry sources in claiming the manufacturer has started work on developing a new lamination process that would allow the screen to be curved on all four edges.

It’s suggested that the technology could be rolled out as early as the end of this year, making next year’s Samsung Galaxy S9 a potential host device for the innovative new screen technology.

Interestingly, it’s not just Samsung reportedly working on these quad curved panels. The reports have suggested that LG is also working on its own four sided curved screens.

While Samsung has been the primary pusher of curved smartphone screens to date - recently Huawei has got in on the act too - aside from a very gentle top-edge arch on last year’s LG G5 misstep, LG has yet to go big on the curved screen space.

Now, however, after beating Samsung to the 18:9 aspect ratio race, it’s believed LG could give its high-profile rival a run for its money in the curved screen stakes too.

While the Samsung Galaxy S9 is still a long way off, the Galaxy S8 is set to hit retailers’ shelves this Friday, April 28. Those who pre-ordered the handset, however, are already seeing their innovative iPhone rival hit their doorsteps.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S8

Are curved screens the future of smartphones? Have your say in the comments section below.