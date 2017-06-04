Will the OnePlus 5's dual camera feature a monochrome sensor?

The OnePlus 5 is almost here, and while we know the handset will almost certainly arrive with a dual camera, it seems there could be more to the story.

New images have hit the internet which appear to suggest the phone will come with one monochrome sensor, much like the Huawei P9 and P10.

The images come from an anonymous source via TrueTech, and purport to be photos taken by OnePlus' next flagship handset.

What makes these claimed sample shots interesting is that one of them is the same as another but is in monochrome, suggesting the extra lens on the rear of the OnePlus 5 will indeed house a monochrome sensor.

That would lead to improved low-light performance, but as the site makes clear, there's every reason to doubt the legitimacy of the photos.

Still, it would make sense for OnePlus to go the monochrome route. Previously, the company provided the following tweet which shows a side-by-side example of two photos – one taken by an unnamed handset (likely the OnePlus 3T) and the other by the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 shot shows much improved low-light performance, along with much more detail. Using a monochrome sensor would allow the company to make these kinds of improvements.

The leaker goes on to claim the OnePlus 5 will come with a 16-megapixel main sensor and f/1.8 aperture, but again, there's no way to be sure the claims are accurate.

Other rumoured features include a Snapdragon 835 CPU and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, though the Chinese firm is staying tight-lipped on whether that's accurate or not.

The company is expected to debut the phone this month, but we don't have a confirmed date as yet so stay tuned.

Let us know what you think of the shots in the comments.