Will the new HTC X10 phablet actually be a downgrade?

The rumoured HTC X10 phablet will arrive in the first three months of 2017, according to a report on Wednesday.

Writing for VentureBeat, Evan ‘@evleaks’ Blass has nabbed details on the 5.5-inch handset, which is a direct successor to 2016’s HTC X9.

However, according to Blass, the release won’t be all that exciting and in some ways will be less impressive than the processor due to a ‘slightly less powerful’ Mediatek SoC.

Whereas the X9 offered an octa-core chip clicked at 2.2GHz, the X10’s eight cores will run at 1.9GHz, the report says.

Many other key specs remain the same. There’ll be 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 1080p display resolution, Blass says.

The leakster believes the cameras will be posted from 13/5-megapixels to 16.3/7.9 megapixels. It's unclear whether the image posted by Blass is the X10. However, if it is, the camera module has moved to the centre of the rear casing, while there's also a new fingerprint sensor.

Given the timing of this report it’d make sense for HTC to announce the X10 at its event scheduled for January 12.

Failing that, it’s likely to arrive at Mobile World Congress 2017, which takes place in Barcelona next month.

The firm is also thought to be preparing the successor to last year’s HTC 10 flagship handset, currently codenamed Ocean.

The so-called HTC 11 is rumoured to rock a 5.5-inch QHD display with the brand new Snapdragon 835 processor. A 3,700mAh battery has also been dipped alongside a 12-megapixel dual-lens camera.

Are you looking forward to what HTC serves up in 2017? Or is the Taiwanese firm starting to lose relevance as a mobile superpower? Share your thoughts below.