Will the LG G6 have a larger battery than the G5?

With MWC just around the corner, perhaps the biggest phone set to debut at the event, the LG G6, has been given the full rumour and leak treatment.

Just this week we've learned the handset will likely debut with superior sound thanks to a quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter), while LG let us know the phone would be big on 'reliability' via a leaked placard.

Add that to the fact we know the phone is set to arrive with a larger screen, a new heat management system, and a non-modular design and there's very little that we seemingly don't know about the handset.

Now, we've learned something new about the upcoming handset thanks to a "carrier official" who spoke to South Korean outlet ETNews (via).

The official claims the G6 is being network-tested with a 3,200mAh battery, which is a full 400mAh larger than the cell in its predecessor.

Of course, last time around LG made the battery removable as part of the overall modular design approach the company has since decided to ditch for the G6.

ETNews' source also claims the G6 has managed to last 12 hours in tests conducted thus far on "standard internet", but that's likely due to South Korea's world-leading LTE networks.

The report also cites an LG official, who claims the company has made the battery in its upcoming flagship non-removable to keep the handset water and dust-proof.

It looks like the modular design has been well and truly ditched then, in favour of providing features that other premium handsets are set to offer this year, including the larger, almost edge-to-edge display.

ETNews' LG source also claims there will be a built-in "Smart Doctor" app that will identify problems with the G6 and offer solutions.

LG will unveil the phone at MWC 2017, which gets underway on February 26, so stay tuned for the latest.

