Apple could be ready to dust off its production line so that the a new iPad Pro can be unveiled as early as next month.

Coming hot on the heels of the recent iPad Air refresh, IHS Analyst Rhoda Alexander reports (H/T MacRumours) that limited production of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 will begin shortly.

While the release date for this new slate is far from certain, some are suggesting that it will be announced at Apple Park’s official opening in early April.

And although the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 is the only one mentioned here, it's thought that it will arrive alongside a larger 12.9-inch slate – one that more closely resembles the first iPad PRo.

The two sizes will then be released to customers in the United States as part of a limited run before being launched globally therafter.

Earlier in the year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities mentioned that those two form factors will feature a lightning fast A10X chip based on the one inside the iPhone 7.

Up until recently he had also pointed to a 9.7-inch iPad Pro with a chip based on the iPhone 6S’s A9 processor, however, that turned out to be the new 9.7-inch iPad/iPad Air update released earlier this month.

For now, all we can do is wait for Apple to make a formal announcement on its plans and until then it’s worth taking any rumours with a pinch of salt.

Would you ever replace your laptop with a large tablet-cum-laptop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.