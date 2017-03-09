Will the Galaxy S8 come with facial recognition?

We're only a few weeks away from the Galaxy S8's official unveiling, as Samsung gears up for its Unboxing event on March 29.

But there's still a few weeks to squeeze in some final S8 leaks, rumours, and reports to make sure there's absolutely no suprises when the S8 is finally launched.

And today, Korean site Korean Economic Daily (via) is getting in on the action with a new report which claims Samsung is adding facial recognition technology to the upcoming phone.

The new feature will sit alongside the rumoured iris scanner that Samsung is thought to have brought over from its Note 7 phone.

Facial recognition is said to be included to improve the biometric authentication capabilities of the S8, and its larger sibling the S8+.

Korean Economic Daily quotes a Samsung official as saying: “Due to some limits of iris scanning such as speed and accuracy, we have decided to add facial recognition to the Galaxy S8. With a face scanner, it will take less than 0.01 seconds to unlock the phone.”

The report also cites a separate official as claiming the mobile business division is currently in the process of testing the prototypes.

It follows similar rumours of facial recognition being included in Apple's upcoming iPhone 8, with JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall saying the handset will integrate a front-facing 3D laser scanner for security purposes, replacing the existing Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

With the removal of the home button rumoured to be a big design change on both the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8, it seems Apple and Samsung are both exploring new ways of authenticating users, beyond fingerprint scanning.

Samsung is said to have moved the fingerprint sensor, previously integrated below the home button, to the rear of the phone, next to the camera – a design change seemingly shown off in a number of leaked photos.

Either way, there's not long to wait to find out exactly what Samsung's planning in this regard, with the S8 and S8+ both being spotted going through the FCC over in the states (via).

It's one of the final hurdles for a smartphone before it launches, so it seems Sammy should have everything in order for an April launch – even if it is delayed by a week due to processor shortages as reputable tipster Evan Blass claimed this week.

Unfortunately, the FCC filing doesn't give much new information away beyond the phones' model numbers: SM-G950 and the SM-G955.

The model numbers suggest these are the unlocked versions of both devices, indicating they will likely be usable on most carriers in the US.

If the reports and leaks are accurate, Samsung has dropped the 'Edge' branding from the larger of the two phones, using the '+' instead, which is almost certainly down to the fact that both the S8 and its larger counterpart are likely to come with curved-edge screens.

The phones will launch on March 29, while April 28 has been floated as the likely date the S8 and S8+ will hit stores. Stay tuned for more.

