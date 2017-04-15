Will Nintendo release a Nintendo Switch Mini in 2019?

This week brought good news for Nintendo, as the company announced strong sales figures for its new Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo of America revealed March sales figures showing the Switch had become the fastest-selling console in the company's history.

And now, analysts have predicted Nintendo will be trying to capitalise on the popularity of its latest console with another Switch device in the future.

As Bloomberg reports, financial analysts for Citigroup, Inc. predict the company will launch a smaller version of its Nintendo Switch console in 2019.

The "Switch Mini" would be designed to appeal to children specifically, with the analysts pointing out the existing console's size and weight not being entirely suitable for youngsters.

The analysts wrote in a April report this week: “Although the Nintendo Switch can be used as a handheld device, we think smaller children could struggle to use it comfortably in that format due to its size and weight.

"Accordingly, we think Nintendo will launch a lighter, dedicated handheld version of the Switch, possibly to be called the Switch Mini.”

Citigroup has also set a sales target of 6.7 million units for the as-yet unconfirmed (and likely non-existent) console through the fiscal year March 2019.

It's also predicted Nintendo will have sold 25.7 million Switch units by the time this smaller console launches – a fairly ambitious goal.

This week, Nintendo of America revelaed the Switch sold more than 906,000 units in March, comfortably outdoing the Wii U's launch period sales of 890,000 units in North America.

Meanwhile, launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, became the fastest-selling Nintendo launch title of all time, and the fastest-selling game ever in The Legend of Zelda series.

Let us know what you think of the prediction in the comments.