Will Apple's new iPads launch alongside the iPhone 8?

Rumours of three new iPads have been around for some time now, but a new report claims the tablets won't launch until the second half of 2017.

The report, from Digitimes, cites supply chain sources as claiming the Apple has plans for a late-2017 launch, following reports that the launch was set for as early as March.

Otherwise, the report matches previous rumours that the company is prepping three new iPads models, including an affordable 9.7-inch model, a 10.5-inch model, and an upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported: "The new models will come in 12.9”, 10-10.5” and 9.7” versions. We note the 12.9” model will be the second generation of the existing 12.9” iPad Pro, the 10-10.5” model will be the high-end model equipped with a narrow bezel design, and the 9.7” model will be the low-priced option."

Now, the Digitimes report claims the 9.7-inch variant will enter production this quarter, but the other two models won't enter mass production until the second quarter.

It also echoes Kuo's claim that the 10.5-inch iPad will pack Apple's upcoming A10X processor, while the upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also said to come with the chip.

What's more, the report claims: "Apple will also procure components from its secondary suppliers for its new 9.7-inch iPad and Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor will supply LED for the device instead of the existing 9.7-inch iPad's supplier Nichia."

If the report is accurate, the delayed launch could mean the next iPads debut alongside the iPhone 8, which is expected to arrive later this year, around September.

None of the information has been confirmed yet, though, so apply the usual caution here. We should hear more in the near future so stay tuned.

Let us know what you make of the report in the comments.