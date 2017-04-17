Wild rumour: Apple iPhone 8 might ditch Touch ID completely

The prospect of an all-glass iPhone 8 with super-slim bezels has Apple fans salivating, following three straight release cycles with minimal design changes.

However, if Apple does aim for an all-screen solution, it beats the question: What happens to the Touch ID fingerprint sensor that currently sits within a soon-to-be-gone Home button?

Many reports have suggested Apple may have found a play to place it within the rumored OLED display. Others say Apple could place it on the back of the device.

Now there’s a new theory… Apple will drop it completely.

According to analyst Andy Hargreaves (via MacRumors), the company’s inability to solve the optical fingerprint issue, could lead to it nixing the feature completely.

In a note to investors, he wrote: “Likely options for Apple include a delay of production or elimination of fingerprint sensing on the OLED iPhone. We believe Apple continues to work on solving its optical fingerprint issues. If it’s able to solve the problems in the next month or so, it would likely place volume orders at that point.

“This would likely lead to a delay of the OLED iPhone launch, but we would not expect it to meaningfully affect volume for the cycle. If it’s not able to fix the problems in that time frame, Apple may be forced to eliminate fingerprint sensing from the OLED iPhone altogether.”

If this theory plays out, it would be unlikely to go over well with the company’s loyal customer base.

It would also mean the iPhone 7s range would have a feature the iPhone 8 would not.

This appears highly unlikely, unless Apple has a plan to bump up security with the addition of an alternate biometrics-based tool.

Would you buy an iPhone 8 if the unthinkable happens? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.