Why you might want to wait before buying an extra Nintendo Switch dock

A recent report out of the US indicates that while Nintendo has started shipping additional Switch docks to customers, the Japanese games giant isn't doing such a great job of it. So should you wait before buying an extra Switch dock?

Right now, the answer is probably – at least if the experiences of Nintendo Life are anything to go by.

The games site reports that it ordered a couple of extra Switch docks when they went on sale in the States, only to find that the units that landed in their letterbox were faulty.

This is apparently because Nintendo was a bit haphazard in its shipping methods, opting to send out the docks protected by little more than a tightly packed bubblewrap and envelope combo.

Upon closer inspection, it found the Switch docks sent out were likely bent or warped, noting that the units failed the Reddit 'penny test', whereby you "put a penny in the bottom slit and roll it up to see how bent it is," in the words of user Teekaw.

The site, being a dedicated fan blog, stopped short of blaming Nintendo's manufacturing processes, but given how many other gamers have reported that their docks are scratching easily – not to mention the now infamous 'dead pixel' Nintendo Switch problem – I'd be a bit more sceptical.

However, it also legitimately noted that the docks it was shipped were bought from Nintendo's online store at an early date (early adopter issues are hardly uncommon in tech) and, as such, are unlikely to reflect the later units and dispatch methods available via other retailers down the line.

As a further caveat, we'd add that (to the best of our knowledge) Switch docks aren't yet available for standalone purchase in the UK, and the units and shipping methods found here in Blighty will almost certainly differ further.

We'll report back once we've had an extra unit shipped ourselves, but in the meantime, you might want to exercise caution if you see a Switch dock for sale online.

Have you got your paws on an extra Switch dock and, if so, what was your experience? Let us know in the comments below.