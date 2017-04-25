Where to watch the Call of Duty: WW2 livestream?

Activision and Sledgehammer Games are set to reveal the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise later this week. Call of Duty: WW2 will be shown off for the first time ever, providing us with a glimpse at story, gameplay, multiplayer and more.

With the premiere less than 48 hours away, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a guide on how you can catch everything from the forthcoming reveal.

Call of Duty WW2 Reveal - When is it?

The worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: WW2 is set to take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm GMT. We’ll be here reporting all the latest news as it happens.

Call of Duty WW2 Reveal - Where can I watch it?

Activision will be hosting the entire event via its official website. They’ve even got a fancy countdown timer on the front page so you won’t miss a thing.

You can also watch it using the link below. Be aware that it won't be active until the livestream kicks off tomorrow.

Call of Duty WW2 Reveal - What can we expect?

We’re expecting a CG trailer followed by details on the title’s single and multiplayer portions. We may even receive confirmation on the private beta recently found on leaked marketing materials (via Charlie Intel). Activision has already confirmed that Call of Duty: WW2 is set to launch in November, the usual window for the annual franchise.

Charlie Intel also uncovered a few details regarding some of the locations to be found in Call of Duty: WW2. According to the leak, players will find themselves battling across multiple European locales such as the Beaches of Normandy.

The story will supposedly focus on the "unbreakable brotherhood of common men fighting to preserve freedom in a world on the brink of tyranny" featuring "bold, lifelike visuals.” None of this has been confirmed by Activision. Although, it’s only a matter of time until we find out more.

What’s on your wishlist for Call of Duty: WW2? Let us know in the comments below.