Destiny 2: Where to watch the reveal trailer

Bungie has announced it plans to release the big reveal trailer for Destiny 2 later this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

The marketing machine for the upcoming multiplayer shooter is in full swing now, with the developers teasing it multiple times this week alone.

Destiny 2 Teaser Trailer

Yesterday saw the arrival of our very first teaser trailer. Featuring Nathan Fillion’s Cayde-6, it appears The Tower has been attacked and almost destroyed by The Cabal.

The teaser can be found below, ending with a timestamp for the upcoming reveal trailer.

We also gain confirmation that Destiny 2 will once again receive timed-exclusive content on PS4, much like the first game before it.

Destiny 2 reveal trailer - Where can I watch it?

The official reveal trailer for Destiny 2 is set to release on Thursday, March 30 at 6PM GMT. How long it will be and whether we’ll catch a decent glimpse at some gameplay remains to be seen. You'll be able to catch it through the Destiny Twitter, Youtube and Facebook accounts as per usual.

Destiny 2 is yet to receive an official release date, although a 2017 release seems pretty likely. Leaked promotional materials point to a September 8 release date following an exclusive beta on PS4.

Are you excited to finally see the Destiny 2 reveal? Let us know in the comments.