When is the next Steam Sale? Best Winter Sale 2016 deals, times and dates

Taking place at regular intervals throughout the year, Steam sales offer some of the year's best gaming deals, but they're often announced at fairly short notice. Want to get ahead of the pack? Here's all you need to know about bagging a bargain in the 2016 Winter Sale – we've sifted through the rest to find only the best deals on PC games this Christmas.

As expected, 2016 featured four Steam sales. The Steam Summer Sale, Halloween Sale, and Autumn Sale (aka Black Friday Sale) were all earlier in the year, and now the Steam Winter Sale (or Christmas Sale) is here.

This is where you'll find all the latest details for the next Steam Sale, plus the best Steam Winter Sale deals.

Best Steam Winter Sale Deals 2016

The Steam Winter Sale is now live! Here are the very best deals to be found on the digital storefront.

When is the Steam Winter Sale 2016 on?

As we expected, it's on right now.

When is the Steam Summer Sale 2017?

The Steam Summer Sale is usually the biggest Steam Sale, and in 2016, it kicked-off on June 23 and ran until July 4. PayPal UK tweeted the details in advance, though Valve itself didn't announce the sale.

In 2017, similar timing seems like a good bet, so keep an eye on the Steam Store from June 2017 onwards.

What games are you after in the Steam Winter Sale? Let us know in the comments below.