When is the next Steam Sale? Best Winter Sale 2016 deals, times and dates

Taking place at regular intervals throughout the year, Steam sales offer some of the year's best gaming deals, but they're often announced at fairly short notice. Want to get ahead of the pack? Here's all you need to know about bagging a bargain in the 2016 Winter Sale – we've sifted through the rest to find only the best deals on PC games this Christmas.
As expected, 2016 featured four Steam sales. The Steam Summer Sale, Halloween Sale, and Autumn Sale (aka Black Friday Sale) were all earlier in the year, and now the Steam Winter Sale (or Christmas Sale) is here.
This is where you'll find all the latest details for the next Steam Sale, plus the best Steam Winter Sale deals.
Best Steam Winter Sale Deals 2016
The Steam Winter Sale is now live! Here are the very best deals to be found on the digital storefront.
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided - £13.19
- Grand Theft Auto V - £19.99
- DOOM - £13.19
- The Division - £19.99
- Cities Skylines - £5.74
- PAYDAY 2 - £3.74
- Darkest Dungeon - £9.49
- Hyper Light Drifter - £8.99
- Rocket League - £8.99
- Resident Evil 4 - £5.24
- Dishonored 2 - £26.79
- Stardew Valley - £7.36
- The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition - £20.99
- Civilization V: Complete Edition - £8.06
- Fallout 4 - £13.19
- Street Fighter V - £14.84
- Dark Souls 3 - £19.99
- The Witness - £14.99
- HITMAN - £5.49
- XCOM 2 - £17.49
When is the Steam Winter Sale 2016 on?
As we expected, it's on right now.
When is the Steam Summer Sale 2017?
The Steam Summer Sale is usually the biggest Steam Sale, and in 2016, it kicked-off on June 23 and ran until July 4. PayPal UK tweeted the details in advance, though Valve itself didn't announce the sale.
In 2017, similar timing seems like a good bet, so keep an eye on the Steam Store from June 2017 onwards.
John
June 20, 2016, 11:02 pm
Will Grim Dawn and Titan Quest Gold be on sale?
Ian Gillis
June 21, 2016, 3:57 am
gog had them on sale already :P
Halo
June 21, 2016, 8:15 am
Do people wait for sales any more other than for newer titles?
I now have 709 games on Steam, most of them through bundles and even the purchasing of those has slowed dramatically being as the offers are replicated so many times.
Looking at you Deep Silver.
I do buy the odd bundle now, but with all of those titles to work through buying anything in the Steam sale is out other than participating in the actual community event.
elton_fred
June 21, 2016, 10:05 am
Will be looking for some bargain DLC for TS2016 and Euro Truck Sim 2. I don't wait for sales if there's something I'm keen on any time, but i find it's always worth looking for those extras you might not otherwise bother with.
darkninja0200
June 21, 2016, 5:50 pm
I'm going to be going for the Saints Row Franchise pack and Borderlands 2 DLC if it's on sale
TVippy
June 21, 2016, 6:17 pm
Pretty sure last year it was PayPal too who leaked the sale. Valve don't care?
Brock Lesnar
June 22, 2016, 4:40 am
Fallout 4 here I come.
thrillseeker75
June 22, 2016, 6:39 am
the division please!
Winters
June 22, 2016, 1:38 pm
I hope Grim Dawn is.
John
June 22, 2016, 3:50 pm
Hi, is GOG like Steam where you have to have a client installed and have to be logged into the client like Steam does or can you download the game from GOG and install and play?
Christopher Prats
June 22, 2016, 4:11 pm
GOG gives you a product key which is used on the game's respective DRM. For GTA, you have to use social club. For EA games you have to use Origin. For Ubisoft, you have to use Uplay. Many GOG games use steam. They only give you the product key and you have to add it to the client the game uses.
John
June 22, 2016, 5:07 pm
Thank you!
mody noor
June 22, 2016, 10:47 pm
The witcher 3 i hope
Veriz
June 23, 2016, 4:46 am
The Secret World please
marcyff2
June 23, 2016, 12:44 pm
Second this, Along with portals/portals 2 and bioshock infinite for games i have never played but should have
Kacper Arr
June 23, 2016, 2:56 pm
I think you confused GOG with GMG. All games on gog are drm-free. You buy the game, it's added to your library and you can dowload the install files of the game and install it whenever and wherever. They also have a steam-like client which is purely optional to use.
Kacper Arr
June 23, 2016, 3:03 pm
All games sold on GOG are drm-free. When you buy a game you can dowload and install it without using a client and you don't have to be online to play it.
demonkoryu
June 23, 2016, 4:21 pm
Uh, no.
superbad
June 23, 2016, 4:49 pm
its not 5:45
Bugblatter
June 23, 2016, 4:56 pm
Nor is it 5:56.
Come on Steam, my wallet's far too full!
Bugblatter
June 23, 2016, 4:57 pm
Ahh there it is!
Ian Gillis
June 29, 2016, 5:10 pm
Nope. It's completely optional client which tracks time played and acheivs. All DRM free
Preston Brady
December 10, 2016, 10:15 am
Jaryd
December 10, 2016, 6:06 pm
Surely calling it the "winter sale" is more PC than "holiday sale" as it doesn't even go near the existence of ANY holiday.
Vonderful
December 14, 2016, 3:44 am
This is a Global Offensive against the PAYDAY (2) gang.