WhatsApp update lets iOS users queue messages for sending while offline

WhatsApp has released a new update for the iOS version of the app which will let users send messages while offline.

The update means that users can now tap 'Send' even when there is no internet connection. The message will then be queued and sent once a connection is re-established.

Users will also be able to queue multiple messages, which should make carrying on a conversation easier when the data connection is unreliable.

Related: MWC 2017

Previously, WhatsApp would not allow users to tap 'Send' when there was a lack of internet connection, forcing them to wait until the connection was re-established.

Along with the offline sending feature, WhatsApp v2.17.1 brings with it a new storage usage screen that should make it easier to free up space on your phone.

Users will be able to use the new storage usage screen to delete specific message types, including video messages, from particular conversations.

The newly added screen can be accessed by going to Settings>Data and Storage Usage>Storage Usage, then tapping on Clear Chat.

And finally, the new update will now allow you to send up to 30 photos or videos at once, whereas before users were limited to sending just 10.

WhatsApp v2.17.1 is available now as a free download for all users via the Apple App Store. Unfortunately, there's no word on when similar features will make it to Android for now.

WATCH: What's the no.1 smartphone in the world?

Let us know what you think of the new update in the comments.