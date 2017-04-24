WhatsApp just gave Siri the ability to read your messages

Major WhatsApp updates have been coming thick and fast recently, and now there’s another new feature to get excited about.

An iPhone-exclusive patch, the latest update means you’ll never have to read a message again, with the world’s most popular messaging service now letting Siri read your messages.

Now, instead of having to open the app every time you hear that recognisable message tone, you can simply ask Siri to read out your incoming message for you.

Stating simply: “Hey Siri, read my last WhatsApp message,” will see Apple’s digital assistant dictate who’s looking to get hold of you, followed by what they’ve sent you.

Having WhatsApp more accessible to those who need to keep their hands free, such as those behind the wheel, the update also lets you reply by asking WhatsApp to transcribe your desired retort.

Available now as a free update, WhatsApp’s latest update notes state: “You can now ask Siri to read your latest messages.”

In order to make use of this feature, however, you’ll need to be using an iPhone that’s running Apple’s latest iOS 10.3 software.

The move comes after Apple opened up Siri functionality to third-party developers as part of last year’s iOS 10 update.

That’s not all the latest WhatsApp update brings either. The software refresh adds a number of visual improvements around the calls, contact and groups screens, as well as the ability to set multiple statuses.

The new update comes after WhatsApp recently added Snapchat-style daily profile videos that can be seen by all of your friends.

There’s currently no word when Google Assistant-compatible capabilities will be rolled out for Android users.

