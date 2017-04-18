WhatsApp could soon let you ‘unsend’ embarrassing messages

We’ve all been there, sending a message we thought was funny, flirty or friendly only to read it back and get an instant pang of sender’s remorse.

Well, if latest reports are to be believed WhatsApp could soon have a solution to your regretful messaging ways.

It’s been suggested that the world’s biggest messaging service will soon let users ‘unsend’ embarrassing messages.

The message retrieval feature has already reportedly passed through beta testing, and could soon let WhatsApp’s more than 1 billion users erase sent messages up to five minutes after they ill-advisedly hit the ‘send’ button.

As always, however, there is a catch. Messages will reportedly only be retrievable if they have not yet been read, so there’s no destroying the evidence if the recipient is quick on firing up those double blue tick read receipts.

The report comes courtesy of WhatsApp-themed Twitter blog @WABetaInfo which claims the feature first appeared in the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.17.150.

Despite its Android foundations, it’s suggested that the feature will be offered to iOS users first, and in the not too distant future.

“The revoke feature (called now ‘unsend’) should be available very soon, but probably we should wait the next iOS official update,” the claim states.

This is just one of a number of new features reportedly heading to WhatsApp users too.

Elsewhere, it’s been claimed new font options will be introduced alongside the ability to see when users change their phone numbers.

Although this is not the first we’ve heard of a potential WhatsApp unsend feature, the Facebook owned messenger has yet to comment on the claims.

Have you ever had the need for a WhatsApp ‘unsend’ function? Share your experiences below.