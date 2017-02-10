How to enable two-factor authentication on WhatsApp

Using WhatsApp just got a little less Wild West after the popular messaging service tacked on a new two-factor authentication feature. Here's how to enable it on Android and iOS devices.

The security feature, which is optional, makes it nearly impossible for a third-party to break into your account by asking users to enter a unique security code once a week.

To gain access to this extra layer of security, here's what you need to do:

First, check that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed

When that is in place, open up WhatsApp

Now, head to Settings, then Account

Finally, tap enable Two-step Verification

Once that’s all done and dusted, you will be asked to create a unique six-digit security code and given the option to enter an email address. What this does is make sure that you can turn off two-factor authentication (TFA), even if you forget the security code, as WhatsApp will simply shoot you an email to sort things out.

However, WhatsApp warned users to be vigilant over scam emails that may be trying to exploit this new security feature.

“If you receive an email to disable two-step verification, but did not request this, do not click on the link. Someone could be attempting to verify your phone number on WhatsApp,” WhatsApp said.

By way of background, Apple added two-factor authentication to iMessage and FaceTime almost two years ago.

Still, while WhatsApp may have been a bit late to the party, we think most users will be glad to see TFA integration landing as part of their next update.

Do you feel safer now that WhatsApp has added two-factor authentication? Let us know in the comments.