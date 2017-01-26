What's new in watchOS 3.2? Apple Watch update to expand Siri powers and add Theater Mode

What's new in watchOS 3.2? The latest Apple Watch software update is bringing a handful of exciting new features, including adding Siri powers to third-party apps and introducing Theater Mode. Here's what you need to know.

Developer documentation (first spied by TechCrunch) reveals the incoming tweaks, which are headlined by the ability to ask Siri to complete tasks with compatible third-party apps right from your Apple Watch or Apple Watch 2 – things like hailing an Uber come to mind.

Previously, Siri's Apple Watch abilities were limited to working with native iOS apps on your iPhone.

The other new feature that's coming is Theater Mode, which will keep your watch dimmed and silent when enabled. It's designed for use in dark, quiet places (like cinemas, as the name suggets), but will still provide haptic feedback when you get a notification.

If you're feeling cheeky and want to view these notifications, you'll just need to tap your watch's screen or press the Digital Crown.

It doesn't look like the dev preview of watchOS 3.2 is out in the wild just yet, so when these features become available to Apple Watch owners everywhere remains to be seen.

Apple is also apparently planning to add Theater Mode to the iPhone, though it was absent from this week's iOS 10.3 beta release.

What new features would you like to see come to the Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments below.