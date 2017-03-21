What's new in the Android O Developer Preview? Top features explained

Google has announced the developer preview of Android O, the eventual successor to the current Android Nougat OS.

The release comes almost a year to the day since Android N was announced and the first version will be available to registered developers today.

Although it's early days with Android O, with plenty more features still to come, Google has announced a laundry list of new tools, some of which you may recognise from a leak last week.

Google says an Android O “deep dive” will expand on today’s announcement. No news yet on when it gets a proper name.

So, here the top features:

Background Limits

Google is continuing the efforts to maximise battery life that began with Android Nougat. It says it has put additional automatic limits on what apps can do in the background in a number of key areas (broadcasts, background services, location updates).

“These changes will make it easier to create apps that have minimal impact on a user's device and battery. Background limits represent a significant change in Android, so we want every developer to get familiar with them,” the blog post reads.

Picture-in-Picture

As revealed in last week’s leak, Google is bringing new picture-in-picture features that enable users to continue watching videos while working within other apps. Apps will be able to put themselves in PiP mode, Google says. In Android N you'll be watching YouTube clips while sending boring work emails. Ace.

Notification Channels

Here’s a nice idea. Google is grouping notifications into channels which give users more control over app notification categories.

“Users can block or change the behavior of each channel individually, rather than managing all of the app's notifications together,” Google explains.

Autofill APIs

Google is bringing your favorite password manager apps in house, in the same way you can access third-party keyboards.

The company writes: “Android users already depend on a range of password managers to autofill login details and repetitive information, which makes setting up new apps or placing transactions easier. Now we are making this work more easily across the ecosystem by adding platform support for autofill.”

Adaptive Icons

Google is adding a feature that will enable developers to use different shaped app icons depending on the manufacturer’s preference (see the .gif below). It's not clear yet whether, as speculated last week, apps icons will adapt to show users new information, such as the correct day on the calendar.

UPDATE: In diving into the first preview, Android Police spotted that app icons now support badge notifications in Android N.

Better keyboard navigation

Google says the arrival of the Play Store on the Google Chrome OS means more users are navigating apps using physical keyboard, so, in Android O the company is making improvements to cater for the Chromebook crowd.

“In Android O we focused on building a more reliable, predictable model for "arrow" and "tab" navigation that aids both developers and end users," Google said.

Wide colour gamut in imaging apps

The makers of imaging apps can now make better use of the delicious new displays built by manufacturers; expressly those handsets with displays supporting a wide-gamut color

"To display wide gamut images, apps will need to enable a flag in their manifest (per activity) and load bitmaps with an embedded wide color profile (AdobeRGB, Pro Photo RGB, DCI-P3, etc.)," Google advises developers.

Better audio

In Android N Google is adding the Sony's LDAC codec, which has been kindly donated by the Japanese giant. This should improve upon the Bluetooth A2DP protocol used today.

The company is also introducing the AAudio which could result in improved low latency audio. The firm says: It's a "new native API that's designed specifically for apps that require high-performance, low-latency audio."

The first developer preview will be available to registered users on Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C devices.

“The usual caveats apply: it's early days, there are more features coming, and there's still plenty of stabilization and performance work ahead of us. But it's booting,” Google added.

Is Android O's fledgling feature list floating your boat? Or will you be reserving judgement until Google I/O? Share your thoughts below.