What is Xbox Game Pass? New xbox subscription service explained

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Pass, a new monthly subscription service that offers hundred of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles. The service will allow players to download an extensive library of games directly to their Xbox One for small monthly fee. It will also be compatible with Project Scorpio upon launching later this year.

Xbox Game Pass Launch Date: When can I join?

Writing on Xbox Wire, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed that the service will be launching in spring 2017, with a select number of titles now available for Xbox Insider members. A solid release date is yet to be confirmed, but it shouldn’t be too far off.

Xbox Game Pass Price: How much is it?

The service will cost £7.99/$9.99 upon its release, with subscribers having the ability to purchase select games and downloadable content at a special discount. Oh, and you won't need an Xbox Live Gold Membership.

Related: Best Xbox One Games 2017

Xbox Game Pass: How do I use it?

This remains unclear. Our first assumption is that it will be incorporated onto the Xbox One with its own individual app, much like EA Access. Everything will be stored locally on your hard-drive, so applicable games can be launched from the 'My Games and Apps' screen.

Xbox Game Pass Games: What can I play?

Microsoft is yet to announce the complete line-up of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, but we already have a rough selection of what to expect in the coming weeks. Over 100 titles are confirmed to debut alongside the service this spring.

See also: PS4 Pro vs Project Scorpio

We’ve organised the games via platform, making it easier to see which ones take advantage of Xbox One’s backwards compatibility feature. We’ll be sure to update this line-up as more games are announced.

Xbox One:

Halo 5: Guardians

Mad Max

Saints Row IV: Re-elected

Gears of War Ultimate Edition

NBA 2K16

Megaman: Legacy Edition

Terraria

Payday 2

Xbox 360:

Fable 3

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Lego Batman

Soul Calibur 2

Does Xbox Game Pass sound like something you’d join? Let us know in the comments below. .